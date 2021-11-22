San Diego Gas Prices Inch Higher Ahead of Thanksgiving Weekend

The streak of increases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was extended Monday to 13 days.

The average price rose slightly Monday by one-tenth of a cent to $4.661, its highest amount since Oct. 13, 2012.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The average price has increased 11.6 cents over the past 13 days, including three-tenths of a cent on both Saturday and Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.2 cents more than one week ago, 17 cents higher than one month ago and $1.514 greater than one year ago.

The average price is 6.4 cents shy of matching San Diego County's record high of $4.725 set on Oct. 8, 2012.