San Diego Florists Prepared for ‘Blooming’ Business on Valentine’s Day

Local florists say Valentine's Day is one of their busiest days of the year

By Audra Stafford

Business is "blooming" for florists this Valentine's Day.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend an estimated $2.3 billion on flowers this year.

Francisca Chavez owns The Barn Florist & Mercantile Store in Winter Gardens. She said Valentine's Day is one of her favorite holidays.

“We wait for these kind of holidays in order to ensure that we make up for other days that we’re not as busy," Chavez said.

The Barn fulfills about 150 orders during a typical week. Chavez said they expect to fill close to 600 orders this week, about 200 of those on Valentine's Day.

“Flowers are very romantic," Chavez said. "It shows your spirit, that you love someone, so it’s the thing to give.”

