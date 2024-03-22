5,575 San Diegans register for FEMA flood aid; some already dinged, but not due to fraud

Since the devastating floods that displaced thousands of families across San Diego neighborhoods, several FEMA recovery centers have opened to provide assistance and guidance to flood victims. But for many, the process has been complicated and frustrating.

As of Wednesday, 5,575 people have registered to receive FEMA benefits. Maria Padron, a FEMA spokesperson, said the agency has provided $15 million in assistance to flood victims, but not everyone who has applied has received it.

Levi Chinchurrieta lost everything in the Jan. 22 floods. Since then, he and his family have tried to rebuild their lives as best they can, but the process has been long and complicated.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“After waiting for so long and going through so many rounds of information, inspection and everything, my situation was not so favorable. In my case, we were not approved for reasons that they wanted us to show them proof, receipts of things we have purchased in order to survive. However, we don't buy things. The reason is because we don't have a place to put things,” Chinchurrieta told Telemundo 20, NBC 7's sister station, in Spanish. “I don't know what more evidence you need. What more can I show?”

Requirements to receive aid from FEMA

Padron says FEMA asks a series of questions to see if people qualify to receive assistance and that some cases that have been disqualified are for not following the protocols.

“We have more than 500 families who have not kept their appointment with the inspector. That is a requirement. We know that people work, but inspectors are flexible if they are working on Saturdays and Sundays, and they are also working overtime at night,” Padron said.

There have also been cases where some people have not presented identification, disqualifying them.

“If you have a question, you can always come here to the center to clarify the situation. If you receive a determination letter, you can also come to the center. Or also, if you do not want to come to the center, you can always call 1-800-621-FEMA," Padron said.

NBC 7's Shandel Menezes takes us on a tour through a warehouse that is driving recovery efforts.

Chinchurrieta is hoping to appeal his case and receive a different answer.

“The truth is, I feel frustrated, disappointed, helpless because I believe that we are people who really need that support — that we need that help,” Chinchurrieta said.

If you have received a letter from FEMA indicating that you do not qualify for assistance, you have 60 days to appeal that decision. Keep in mind that you have until April 19 to apply for the $15 million allocated for emergency response after the floods.

For more information about the eligibility requirements for FEMA assistance, click here.

This story was originally reported by NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the Spanish version of this article, click here.