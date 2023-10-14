San Diego Fire-Rescue opens its doors to community for Fire Prevention Week

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department held two open houses on Saturday for Fire Prevention Week.

It is the longest-running public health observance in the U.S., according to the National Fire Protection Association. This year’s theme for fire prevention is, “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.”

“Fires often occur in the kitchen, so it’s a common place for house fires to start,” Mark Reece, a battalion chief with SDFD, said. “So to prevent that, you want to make sure your appliances are in good working order, make sure you have a CO detector, smoke detector in your house.”

Reece was at SDFD Station 37 on Spring Canyon Road in Scripps Ranch on Saturday. He told NBC 7 he loves the opportunity to invite community members in to see the way firefighters both work and live.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“We want to have interactions and relationships with folks when there’s not an emergency,” Reece said.

SDFD celebrates #FirePreventionWeek with two fire station open houses on Sat., Oct. 14 from 10am-2pm. Meet your neighborhood firefighters, see rescue demonstrations & see a search dog in action. Also safety info and fun for the kids. We look forward to seeing you! #openhouse pic.twitter.com/8JmMRWSy4E — SDFD (@SDFD) October 11, 2023

All of the apparatuses were parked outside in the station’s driveway for kids, and adults alike, to climb in. There were also informational booths set up, including the Scripps Ranch Fire Safe Council, and urban search-and-rescue demonstrations with a canine.

“I can’t say I remember any events like this growing up,” Thomas Chatmon, a firefighter with SDFD, said. “Hopefully being here and getting in the rigs and seeing the station will spark something in [the kids’] minds because there’s always a need for firefighters.”

Chatmon has been with the department for about one year and loves his job. He said being able to share his work and passion with young visitors is rewarding.

“I get to call this work,” he said, with a smile.

The second SDFD open house was held at Station 29 on San Ysidro Boulevard in San Ysidro.

Fire Prevention Week was from Oct. 8 through Oct. 14. For more information on fire tips and safety, click here.