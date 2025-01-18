San Diego fire crews protect dry brush with fire pretreatment

Many San Diego neighborhoods have been on edge over the past several weeks due to the dry conditions, but work is underway to protect homes and open spaces.

The fire inhibitor spray down happens at least four times a year. It could happen more often if needed, like Friday during dry conditions with more wind on the way.

“This is a wakeup call,” San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Deputy Chief Fire Marshal Anthony Tosca said. “It was 8% to 15% humidity, and [brush] fuels it. You can pick them up and crumble, and they're dry as a bone.”

SDFD wants to stop any spark in its tracks, starting with a 10-foot buffer from the roadways in the river watershed.

This time, they've prioritized treatment on brush along San Carlos evacuation roads like Paul Peterson’s. His entire neighborhood is on guard.

“When this thing happened up the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Fire, I think we all perked up,” Peterson said.

He knows he lives in the line of fire but said the perks of living there are why he’s willing to take the risk.

“I got a little hill," he said. "I can see Lake Murray and the ocean beyond that. More importantly, I just like animals."

His own prevention efforts are his best chance to protect his home.

“I try to know where the irrigation is for the association,” Peterson said. “So if I have to turn it on during the fire, it covers the front grass area. I've tried to keep my tree back. I love my camphor tree, but I try to keep it back off the roof.”

SDFD sees neighbors like him as their teammates. Tosca said there’s still so much ground to get to but needs resources like more staff to accomplish his pretreatment and prepare goals this year all over the city.

There are at least three more of these sprays to expect for this year.