San Diego Deputy Finds Woman's Body in Bonita

The SDSO Homicide Unit responded to the scene and is investigating

SDSO at scene where a body was found in Bonita.
A San Diego County Sheriff's deputy found a woman was dead in a cul-de-sac during patrol duties in Bonita, authorities said Thursday.

The woman's body was found around 3 a.m. Wednesday near the street at the end of Quarry Road with at least one gunshot wound, the SDSO said.

The SDSO Homicide Unit responded to the scene and is investigating. No other information was released.

Anyone with information can call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 to report information anonymously.

The body was found while elsewhere in San Diego County searches are ongoing for missing mother of three May "Maya" Millete, leaving some to question whether they're connected. NBC 7 has reached out to authorities but at this time, it does not appear to be related.

