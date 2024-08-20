San Diego County will help some residents protect their home from wildfires. Here's how to apply

A pilot program to help residents protect their homes from wildfires has started in the Dulzura area, according to San Diego County officials.

The California Wildfire Mitigation Program identified high-fire risk areas and places with vulnerable populations to provide defensible space and retrofits to harden homes against wildfires, a county statement said. Some measures eligible include removing vegetation, cutting down trees, replacing roofs and eaves with fire-resistant materials and more.

In many cases, the work by Cal Fire San Diego is provided at no cost to the homeowner and is intended to help high social vulnerability communities and provide assistance to qualifying low- and moderate-income households.

Dulzura residents can currently apply for the program here and applications will open in the future for residents in Potrero and Campo. The program could also expand to other areas in the future, the county said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

If an application is approved by the state, the county will send someone to check the home to determine how much help you can get to make wildfire mitigation changes. In some cases, the work done could help lower your insurance, according to the county.

"We will arrange for contractors to do the work. In most cases, you will not need to pay up front and wait to get reimbursed," the county said.

At one home, contractors removed trees and brush from areas next to a home to create defensible space, officials said. Then construction contractors moved in to replace combustible materials, untreated wood trim, a wood deck, nylon window screens and vents in the foundation and roof to further protect the home from wildfires and embers.

Funding for the pilot program is provided by a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

To find out if you're eligible for the home hardening program, click here. Those who need assistance with their applications can also email HomeHardening.SanDiego@sdcounty.ca.gov or call 858-974-5929.