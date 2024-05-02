San Diego County unveils $8.48B 2024-25 budget proposal

San Diego County released its $8.48 billion recommended budget for the next fiscal year Thursday, an increase of $317.7 million, or 3.9%, over the 2023-24 adopted budget.

The proposed budget includes funding to help those experiencing homelessness and behavioral health and substance use disorders, monies toward helping people and families with housing, nutrition, health and financial needs and further investments toward core services such as roads, public safety and fire protection.

"The budget is fiscally prudent while continuing to build upon the solid foundation we have laid over the last three years of investing in vital services to help the homeless, increase access to mental health and addiction treatment, and build more affordable housing for working families," said Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, vice-chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. "I need to give the budget a closer look, talk with the community and see what changes it might require, but I am pleased with the investments we're making in the communities I represent and countywide."

Almost half of the county's funding comes from federal and state governments, but that money must be used on certain programs. The rest comes from property taxes, fees for services and other sources, according to a county statement.

An in-person community budget meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23 at the County Operations Center. A virtual community meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29.

County residents can also give feedback by leaving comments now through June 13 at Engage San Diego County -- engage.sandiegocounty.gov/countybudget24-26.

Budget presentations take place before the Board at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14 and 10 a.m. Thursday, May 16. Public hearings are at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 4 and 5:30 p.m. June 6. Budget deliberations and adoption are scheduled for Tuesday, June 25. The adopted budget takes effect July 1.

The budget proposal comes at a time when the county is still looking for its next Chief Administrative Officer, essentially the county mayor, whose office compiles the budget and keeps the county running day-to-day.

Interviews with semifinalist candidates for the position begin Friday. After the May 3 interviews, a panel made up of 10 community members, two selected by each supervisor, will interview candidates and provide feedback to the board. The board will then conduct final interviews on May 22.

The new Chief Administrative Officer will replace Helen Robbins-Meyer, who retired in January after serving in the position since 2012. On Jan. 9, 2024, Sarah Aghassi was selected by the board as Interim CAO while the recruitment process took place.