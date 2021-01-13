San Diego County Sheriff's Department

San Diego County Sheriff's Department Searches for Man Missing Since Dec. 23

Christopher Parkhurst, 47, was last seen two days before Christmas at a home on Horizon View Drive in San Diego County’s Potrero area

By NBC 7 Staff

Courtesy of San Diego County Sheriff's Department

San Diego deputies are continuing their search for a man reported missing three weeks ago – a man who had a stroke before his disappearance and has other medical issues.

Christopher Paul Parkhurst, 47, was last seen on Dec. 23, 2020, at a home on Horizon View Drive in Potrero, a community in the Mountain Empire area of San Diego County about 40 miles southeast of downtown San Diego.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, Parkhurst’s family said he is a diabetic and had recently had a stroke. They don’t think he was driving at the time of his disappearance but haven’t seen him since two days before Christmas.

Parkhurst had facial hair at the time of his disappearance and was wearing oversized jeans.

The SDSO described the missing man as 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the SDSO at (858) 565-5200. No further details were released by officials.

