A total of $9.08 billion of property taxes is expected to be collected countywide, and the deadline for San Diego County property owners to pay the first installment is Nov. 1.

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister's office mailed over one million 2024-2025 secured property tax bills in October to collect the record amount.

Taxpayers can view and pay secured tax bills online at sdttc.com. Property owners who pay online with an e-check will receive an immediate, emailed receipt of payment confirmation.

"The easiest, quickest and most secure way to pay is online at sdttc.com," McAllister said. "I encourage every homeowner to save themselves the trip to a branch, or save the stamp needed to mail it in, and pay easily online at sdttc.com."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The first installment does not become delinquent until Dec. 10. The second installment is due Feb. 1, 2025 with a delinquent date of April 10, 2025.

Property owners who did not receive their tax bill by Oct. 31 can find the information online or call the Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office at 877- 829-4732.