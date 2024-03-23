San Diego County pollen: Are your allergies getting worse? You're not alone

Although the start of spring has just arrived, many San Diegans have been complaining of allergies in recent weeks.
And there's an explanation — pollen levels are in the medium to high range right now and are expected to stay that way for at least the next week, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Greg Bledsoe. He says we've had elevated pollen levels for the past month, except for a few days.
The wet winter has caused lots of wildflowers to bloom around San Diego County, which makes for more colorful landscapes. However, it could also make for some misery if you have allergies.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
"We're having a lot of rain this year, and with that, we're getting a lot of people calling and complaining about these allergy symptoms," Dr. Abisola Olulade with Sharp Rees-Stealy told NBC 7 meteorologist Brooke Martell. "People are drippy. They're sneezy, sniffly, wheezy."
More stories about allergies:
If you suffer from seasonal allergies, Olulade suggests preparing before you hit the trails or spend the day outside.
"What we call antihistamines, over-the-counter medications like Zyrtec, Claritin, Allegra, all of that will really help you with these symptoms," Olulade said.
Advice for parents of children with allergies or asthma
About one in five children in the U.S. already has seasonal allergies, and 6.5% have asthma, most commonly triggered by pollen.
Since children typically spend more time outdoors than adults, they are more likely to be exposed to potential allergens. Their airways are also smaller, according to Dr. Lisa Patel, clinical associate professor of pediatrics at Stanford Children's Health in the San Francisco Bay Area.
What can parents do?
- When pollen counts are high, consider keeping children with allergies or asthma indoors.
- Try to keep pollen out of children’s bedrooms by keeping the windows and doors closed.
- Invest in a portable air cleaner or consider making one yourself with a box fan and a MERV 13 air filter. The EPA provides information about research on DYI air cleaners on its website. The American Thoracic Society in 2018 noted: "A study evaluating air filtration in homes of children with asthma found that using central forced air system air filters to remove particles may be generally less effective than using portable air cleaners, which removed about 50% of fine particles."
- Encourage children to take a bath or shower before bed to get the pollen off.
- Make sure your home is free of other possible triggers, including tobacco smoke and gas stoves, Patel said. The federal Inflation Reduction Act offers rebates to replace gas stoves.