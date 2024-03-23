San Diego County pollen: Are your allergies getting worse? You're not alone

Although the start of spring has just arrived, many San Diegans have been complaining of allergies in recent weeks.

And there's an explanation — pollen levels are in the medium to high range right now and are expected to stay that way for at least the next week, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Greg Bledsoe. He says we've had elevated pollen levels for the past month, except for a few days.

A graphic showing the pollen level in the medium to high range for Friday, March 22, 2024.

The wet winter has caused lots of wildflowers to bloom around San Diego County, which makes for more colorful landscapes. However, it could also make for some misery if you have allergies.

"We're having a lot of rain this year, and with that, we're getting a lot of people calling and complaining about these allergy symptoms," Dr. Abisola Olulade with Sharp Rees-Stealy told NBC 7 meteorologist Brooke Martell. "People are drippy. They're sneezy, sniffly, wheezy."

If you suffer from seasonal allergies, Olulade suggests preparing before you hit the trails or spend the day outside.

"What we call antihistamines, over-the-counter medications like Zyrtec, Claritin, Allegra, all of that will really help you with these symptoms," Olulade said.

Advice for parents of children with allergies or asthma

About one in five children in the U.S. already has seasonal allergies, and 6.5% have asthma, most commonly triggered by pollen.

Since children typically spend more time outdoors than adults, they are more likely to be exposed to potential allergens. Their airways are also smaller, according to Dr. Lisa Patel, clinical associate professor of pediatrics at Stanford Children's Health in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Climate change is impacting allergy season, which can be more problematic for children than adults. Theresa MacPhail, associate professor of Science & Technology Studies at Stevens Institute of Technology, discusses key changes and a simple way to try to protect your children from worsening allergies.

What can parents do?