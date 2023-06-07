San Diego County Fair 2023 Concert Lineup, with Kevin Hart, Boyz II Men, Los Tigres Del Norte and More

The San Diego County Fair is underway with the 2023 Toyota Summer Concert Series, on the Corona Grandstand Stage, lineup with Kevin Hart, Boyz II Men, Los Tigres Del Norte and more!

The fair, with its theme, 'Get Out There', runs from June 7 through July 4 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Tickets are on sale via www.sdfair.com/events/concerts.

What artists are playing at the San Diego County Fair this year?

Concerts will take place on the Corona Grandstand Stage as a part of the Toyota Summer Concert Series. A ticket to a concert also serves as your admission into the fair for that day. Here is a full list of artists playing.

Train - June 7

- June 7 Kevin Hart - June 9

- June 9 La Adictiva - June 11

- June 11 Carly Pearce - June 14

- June 14 Lynyrd Skynyrd - June 17

- June 17 Grupo Bronco - June 18

- June 18 Boyz II Men - June 22

- June 22 Stephen Marley With Hirie - June 24

- June 24 Los Tigres Del Norte - June 25

- June 25 Nelly - June 28

- June 28 Elle King and Randy Houser - June 29

- June 29 Alabama - July 1

- July 1 Switchfoot - July 3

- July 3 No artist, but there will be Fireworks July 4

Additional information about the San Diego County Fair & Lineup

