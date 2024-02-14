San Diego County Clerk offering weddings on Valentine's Day at 5 locations

Couples hoping to tie the knot on the most romantic day of the calendar will have the opportunity Wednesday, as the San Diego County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk has a limited number of appointments available to be married on Valentine's Day.

Jordan Marks, the county assessor-recorder-county clerk, also serves as county commissioner of civil marriages. He said Valentine's Day is historically one of the busiest and most sought-after days of the year for same-day marriage licensing and civil ceremonies.

"Valentine's Day is a favorite day to tie the knot and say `I do' because it can be easily remembered as a memorable milestone for many future decades," Marks said. "My office is ready to help hundreds of local couples celebrate their romance and commitment to each other with a special, magical marriage service."

The ARCC has five offices around the county and is responsible for issuing marriage licenses, and birth and death certificates, as well as registering business names and recording all legal real estate documents. On average, the office provides nearly 25,000 marriage licenses and performs more than 11,000 weddings annually.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Valentine's Day appointments for marriage licenses and wedding ceremonies can be reserved between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at any of the five ARCC offices -- Chula Vista, San Marcos, Santee, Kearny Mesa and the ARCC Downtown San Diego headquarters at the County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego.

Walk-in appointments will be available only at the Downtown CAC location, which also offers indoor ceremony rooms or a picturesque, outdoor marriage arbor on the waterfront, according to Marks' office.

As a special nod to couples looking to enter matrimony, the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation will cover the costs for the first 20 weddings at the County Administration Center. This initiative includes payment for marriage licenses and associated fees.

"My dad loved Valentine's Day and always looked for ways to spread joy on this special day," said Miles Himmel, founder of the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation. "In keeping with my dad's spirit, we want to continue the tradition by helping couples tie the knot."

Marks said Himmel's legacy was being honored by the gesture.

"Nearly two decades ago, Larry Himmel himself officiated a wedding at the county building on Valentine's Day," Marks said. "In honoring his memory, I am thrilled to partner with the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation to extend this tradition and offer 20 couples the opportunity to create cherished memories on their special day."

To make an appointment, visit www.sdarcc.gov, or call 619-237-0502.

The cost for a non-confidential marriage license is $129. The cost for an ARCC staff member to perform the ceremony is an additional $107. Ceremonies can be conducted in English or Spanish.