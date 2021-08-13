San Diego Card Room Owner Reaches Settlement in Illegal Gambling Case

The California Attorney General's Office has announced a settlement with the owner of a now-shuttered San Diego card room stemming from allegations that an illegal bookmaking operation was being run out of the business.

The settlement Thursday with Stanley Penn, owner of Lucky Lady Card Room, means his gambling license will be revoked and he will pay $125,000 in penalties, along with $50,000 to cover the California Department of Justice's investigatory costs.

Penn, 83, was indicted along with several others in 2016 in connection with the sports betting operation.

An accusation was filed against him by the DOJ's Bureau of Gambling Control, which issued an order that included reporting requirements, hiring an independent manager and removing the owner from the cardroom's operations.

Lucky Lady, which closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now remain closed permanently, according to an Attorney General's Office statement.

"Anyone who gambles knows there are rules to every game," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. "And when you don't play by the rules, you pay the price. Today, a San Diego cardroom is closed because its owner chose to operate outside of California's laws and allow an illegal sports betting operation to be run out of his business. When a person decides profits are more important than the law, we must take action and enforce the law."