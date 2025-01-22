San Diego County

San Diego businessman sentenced 18 months for taking almost $3M in COVID funds

Thomas Zolezzi pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining nearly $3 million in funds intended to assist businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

By City News Service

A COVID home-test kit is shown in this undated image.
NBC 7 San Diego

A San Diego businessman, who pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining nearly $3 million in funds intended to assist businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Thomas Zolezzi falsely represented the number of employees, payroll, and annual revenue for his business in order to receive three Paycheck Protection Program loans and two Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Prosecutors said Zolezzi admitted to making false statements on five loan applications and that he used the funds he received on personal expenses. He pleaded guilty in late 2023 to wire fraud.

Along with custody, Zolezzi was ordered Tuesday to pay $700,884.75 in restitution to the Small Business Administration and $2,238,910.24 to Capital Plus Financial.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Diego CountyCrime and CourtsCOVID-19
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us