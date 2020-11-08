San Diego Businesses Fear the Purple Tier

The possibility of moving into the purple tier is nothing new to local businesses. The county has been in a similar position a few times already.

“COVID has really taken us for a wild ride,” said Sandy Tobin, owner of Dumpling Inn.

A ride that might possibly get even wilder this week. New COVID-19 cases have been on the rise leaving San Diego county on the verge of the state’s most restrictive purple tier this week.

Under the state’s purple tier, restaurants like Dumpling Inn would have to close indoor dining and move outside.

“It was great when the days when warmer, nicer, the sun was out,” said Tobin. “But as we’re getting into the rainy season and cooler weather, people don't really want to dine outside.”

Right now, in the red tier, they’re allowed to operate inside at 25% capacity. Something Sandy Tobin says is helping them get by during this weekend's cold and rainy weather.

“I don't think people want to experience 50 degrees and try to eat dumplings out in the elements,” Tobin.

Under the purple tier, gyms and places of worship will also have to move outside.

“These are challenging moments and one of the biggest challenges is that nothing is really stable,” said Bernardo Lara.

Lara, says the constant back and forth has affected his parishioners.

“Some people, I dare to say, walked away out of fear, the unknown, out of what's happening,” said Lara. “Others have used this moment to strengthened their faith.”

While neither Lara nor Tobin agrees with the constant changes they say they will continue to follow the mandates, doing what they can to keep our community safe.

Movie theaters, museums, zoos, and aquariums would also have to end indoor operations.

Last week, county public health officials reported a 7.4 case rate. if a case rate of more than 7.0 is reported again this week, San Diego county will fall back to the purple tier.