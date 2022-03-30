San Diego Blood Bank Teaming Up With UNICEF to Support Ukrainians

San Diego Blood Bank is joining blood banks across the country in providing financial assistance to those who have been impacted by the violence in Ukraine.

For every blood donation made at a San Diego Blood Bank donation location or mobile blood drive through April 5, SDBB will make a financial contribution to UNICEF on behalf of the donor to support Ukrainian civilians who desperately need help.

"We're in a situation where we need blood right now," San Diego Blood Bank Director of Community Relations Claudine Van Gonka said. "Let's redirect those funds and let the donor double their impact. They can help us get blood on the shelves for our local community, and help people in Ukraine at the same time."

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 114 pounds, and be in general good health. Eligible blood donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment at San Diego Blood Bank's website or calling 619-400-8251.

Eligible donors who would like to donate in support of this effort can register with the donation code 'UKRN' at check-in.