San Diego Blood Bank Adds 2 New Mobile Units to Its Fleet

The San Diego Blood Bank debuted two new bloodmobiles that will help it host drives and collect donations at the convenience of donors.

In honor of the new vehicles, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday at the San Diego County Operations Building, with a special guest getting the honor of cutting the ribbon. Mason Harvey, a 13-year-old who has Crohn’s disease, said his health is in better condition thanks to the San Diego Blood Bank and its donors.

While at the podium, the young teen called on the importance of blood donations and how they help individuals like him.

“Many kids are busy wishing for things like an Xbox, Legos, RC cars and stuff like that. Kids like me have a different wish list; although we still like the fun stuff,” Harvey said. “But there’s a big difference between wishing for simple gifts and needing a priceless gift for your health -- like a blood donation.”

With the two new mobiles, the nonprofit now has a total of 10 mobile units. The San Diego Blood Bank said it will be able to save thousands of lives each year with the new additions since both vehicles have the capacity to collect 9,000 units annually.

“These blood mobiles are really imperative because we want to meet people where they are we want to make it as convenient as possible,” said Claudine Van Gonka, the Director of Community Relations of the San Diego Blood Bank.

Considering half of the nonprofits’ donations are made at mobile site, the new units will help in its mission to provide access to make donations.

Those who would like to donate blood to the nonprofit can click here for more information.