Preliminary 3.8M Earthquake Shakes San Diego County

A preliminary magnitude 3.8 earthquake in the far east stretches of San Diego County Thursday was felt across San Diego, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The earthquake centered near Ocotillo Wells struck just before 7:30 a.m. with a depth of 11.2 km or 6.8 miles, the USGS said.

Residents reported feeling the temblor up and down the San Diego County coastline, as far north as Lake Elsinore and in Tijuana, Mexico as well, according to the USGS's "Did You Feel It?" reporting tool.

Sign up for our Breaking news newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This is a developing story. Details may change with new information.