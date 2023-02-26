San Diego and California COVID-19 Emergency Declarations Expire Tuesday

Nearly three years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the light at the end of the tunnel is shining brightly.

The state’s coronavirus emergency declaration expires Tuesday, illustrating a turning point in the years-long battle against COVID-19. But the end of the emergency declaration isn’t just symbolic, it represents a shift in the way state and local officials will approach the pandemic.

“Measures such as mask-wearing indoors or some restrictions of public gatherings in public spaces, or mandatory testing and, and such now have to go more through a sort of approval process," said Paul Schalch-Lepe, MD, FACS, otolaryngologist. "And you cannot enact them in short term.”

Also, mass vaccination and testing clinics will no longer be operating. Health insurance companies won't have to fully cover COVID vaccines, testing, and therapeutics after Nov. 11.

“It's not that the COVID-19 infection is gonna go away, [that] we're never gonna hear about it again, it's just that now we've passed that threshold in terms of the number of cases and hospital admissions and things like that, that don't require us to have these emergency measures in place,” said Schalch-Lepe.

The coronavirus is still infecting nearly 3,000 people and killing an average of 20 every day in California. But more than ever, Dr. Shaulch-Lepe says the virus has become something we must live with.

“It's still out there and we shouldn't forget that but, of course, we've learned a lot,” said Schalch-Lepe. “We have now, not only vaccines but also treatments, you know, medications that can be prescribed and initiated whenever someone's developing severe symptoms.”

And while the light at the end of the tunnel shines brightly, Dr. Shalch-Lepe urges the community to stay up to date with their vaccinations and keep taking the necessary precautions.

“Those are common sense, easy measures that we can all follow to try to prevent this from spreading and becoming a bigger issue again,” said Schalch-Lepe.

Meanwhile, nation’s COVID public emergency doesn't end until May.