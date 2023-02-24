Photos: Late Winter Wonderland in Southern California

By NBC 7 Staff

If you don't get a chance to play, see or even drive through the snow in San Diego County and Southern California mountains, here are some photos to enjoy.

14 photos
1/14
Kim DeCew
A photo showing closed snow gates the morning of Friday, February 24, 2023 on Sunrise Highway near the intersection of CA-79 just north of Lake Cuyamaca.
2/14
Kim DeCew
A photo showing an empty Sunrise Highway due to closed snow gates the morning of Friday, February 24, 2023 just south of the intersection with CA-79 near Lake Cuyamaca.
3/14
Kim DeCew
A photo showing snow on area mountain ranges the morning of Friday, February 24, 2023 from near Julian.
4/14
Kim DeCew
A photo showing closed lanes of Sunrise Highway Friday morning, February 24, 2023 near Lake Cuyamaca.
5/14
Kim DeCew
A photo taken Friday, February 24, 2023 of a barn in the snow near Julian.
6/14
Kim DeCew
A aerial photo showing a San Diego County mountain road surrounded by a field blanketed in snow near Julian Friday morning, February 24, 2023.
7/14
Kim DeCew
A field blanketed in snow near Julian. Photo taken Friday morning, February 24, 2023.
8/14
Kim DeCew
An aerial view of Downtown Julian blanketed in snow Friday morning, February 23, 2023.
9/14
NBC LA
A bulldozer pushes snow off the road in Big Bear.
10/14
NBC LA
Clearing snow in Big Bear
11/14
Students attending Sixth Grade Camp at the Cuyamaca Outdoor school on February 22, 2023.
12/14
Students attending Sixth Grade Camp at the Cuyamaca Outdoor school on February 22, 2023.
13/14
Dana Williams/NBC 7 San Diego
It’s a winter wonderland in Julian but be careful… this is the first of a few days of snow expected that could bring historic amounts to the San Diego County mountains. Travel safely, slowly & be prepared to put on snow chains!
14/14
Jeff Herrera/NBC 7 San Diego
The sign at the entrance to Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, seen with snow in the background. The park will be closed Saturday, February 25th and expects to reopen sometime on Sunday, February 26th.

