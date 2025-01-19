San Diegans waited on edge for the start of a three-phase ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, which was set to take effect Sunday.

“We are anxious, we are worried, but we are also again, always hopeful,” Heidi Gantwerk, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of San Diego said.

“We cannot wait to see the ceasefire starting,” Ammar Qadan, President and CEO of the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee said.

Emotions were running high for these San Diegans Saturday as the first phase of a ceasefire deal was set to get underway. On Sunday, the first three hostages were released and Israeli military operations were halted after 15 months of conflict.

Heidi Gantwerk is the President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of San Diego.

A display in their office showcases pictures of some of the hostages that are on the list to be released.

“This is Emily Demari who’s 27. I’m with her mother here in Israel. She’s advocating for the release of her daughter,” Gantwerk described as she shared details about each photo.

Three Israelis are the first of 33 hostages to be released for Palestinian prisoners.

“I think they’ll be relieved, and I think they’re going to see they have a lot of work ahead of them to bring them back and to heal these women, these men, and these children…these babies that have been held for 15 months,” Gantwerk said.

The ceasefire deal comes fifteen months since the war between Israel and Hamas escalated, following the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, in which at least 12,000 people were killed and around 250 were taken hostage.

Since the war began, Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians, according to health officials.

“All of those people hopefully will see the light again. It’s very miserable when you see the families of those people who have been waiting for those prisoners to be released for years and years and there have been multiple deals in the past where those prisoners were supposed to be released, but this has never happened and so this is a great moment for those prisoners and for their families as well,” Qadan said.

Qadan said he knows San Diegans who have been affected.

“There are many families who are also here in San Diego who have relatives who live in Gaza actually two families that we know closely, lost more than 100 family members during the war,” Qadan said.

Gantwerk and Ammar said they are hopeful this ceasefire is the first step towards a path of healing.

“We do not want more wars, we want more peace,” Qadan said.

“We pray they can take that road toward recovery, and we can’t wait to see them home because it feels like welcoming our own family home,” Gantwerk said.