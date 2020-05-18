Salvation Army Reopening 2 Thrift Stores, More to Follow

The Salvation Army will reopen two of its thrift stores Friday with new social distancing and safety protocols, it announced Monday.

The Poway location on Poway Road and the Point Loma location on Sports Arena Boulevard will reopen from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m on Friday. The store said its five other San Diego-area locations will reopen gradually in late May or June.

Aside from being the thrift store many of us are familiar with, the Salvation Army Family Store helps fund The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center. The store said its center has been without funding for more than eight weeks.

The store said it will screen employees daily for signs of sickness, ensure sick employees stay home, require hand washing, and clean and sanitize surfaces regularly.

Customers will be required to stay 6 feet apart and wear a cloth face covering, the store said.