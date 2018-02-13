Sailboat Laying on Side in Roadway was Beached Monday Morning - NBC 7 San Diego
Sailboat Laying on Side in Roadway was Beached Monday Morning

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 5:39 PM PST on Feb 13, 2018 | Updated at 8:07 PM PST on Feb 13, 2018

    NBC 7

    A spokesperson form the city of Encinitas said a boat laying on its side on a roadway near Moonlight Beach had been moved there after it washed up the shore Monday morning.

    According to Fire Marshal Anita Pupping, Encinitas Fire and Marine Safety crews responded to an area south of Beacons Beach where the vessel had run aground.

    The city said the boat lost power and was taking on water before going aground near Neptune Avenue in Luecadia.

    One adult male who was not injured was on board.

    Crews moved the boat to a "more secure location" to the end of the road on B street.

