Romanian couple that targeted San Diego's elderly pleads guilty to laundering; forfeits Lamborghini, Ferrari

A Romanian husband and wife pleaded guilty Tuesday to laundering money that federal prosecutors allege was proceeds from a string of thefts targeting elderly victims across San Diego County.

Eduard Ghiocel, 47, and Floarea Ghiocel, 48, were charged along with four others with taking part in 17 jewelry thefts in "elderly communities" in San Diego. The Ghiocels' co-defendants, who include their two sons, a daughter- in-law and a girlfriend of one of the sons, remain at large, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say around $1.4 million was laundered.

A criminal complaint alleges the crimes typically targeted senior citizens in shopping center parking lots or residential areas. Victims were often distracted by the suspects while their jewelry or other valuables were taken through sleight-of-hand techniques.

Prosecutors allege the Ghiocels pawned the stolen items at Los Angeles- area jewelry stores, then laundered the cash they received by sending wire transfers to Romania, as well as by buying gold bars, gold coins and high-end luxury vehicles, then shipping those items to Romania.

Additionally, the U.S. Attorney's Office alleges that the defendants took $32,250 in state unemployment benefits by filing false unemployment claims, and laundered that money as well.

In total, the Ghiocel Sub-Group sent $1,367,652.02 from illicit funds to Romania, while being aware that the money represented the proceeds of grand thefts and robberies of jewelry, and California EDD fraud, according to the plea agreement.

As part of the plea, the Ghiocels have agreed to forfeit assets including a white 2019 Lamborghini Urus, a black 2020 Ferrari Portofino, two gold coins worth $4,000 and $1,896.37 in cash.

The FBI and IRS officers assisted Romanian police officers and other officials in seizing those items across Valcea County, Romania

The U.S. Attorney's Office said it will seek restoration of the forfeited property to pay restitution to the victims.