Theft Ring Targeting Elderly Asians in San Diego is Stealing Victims' Pride, and Their Valuables

As police hunt down more than 30 people whose alleged theft ring has been targeting elderly people across San Diego since at least 2020, the lead prosecutor of such crimes says it's important for them to be caught so they can't do any more irreversible damage.

"They are damaged for the rest of their lives," Scott Pirrello, head of elderly abuse prosecutions for the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, said of the crime ring's victims. "They’re not going outside anymore. They are afraid when people walk up to them."

Nearly a month ago, NBC 7's Dave Summers met an elderly woman robbed in broad daylight. This week, we're learning she just one victim of an alleged burglary ring operating in San Diego since at least 2020.

The San Diego Police Department released the suspected names and faces of 31 suspects with alleged ties to the alleged ring. They've already taken 13 into custody.

"This is a multi-million dollar enterprise. There is no question about it," Pirrello said. "We have seen the actual pictures of the gold bars. They are converting the stolen jewelry into gold bars."

SDPD investigators say they've found social media pages of some of those arrested. They flaunt expensive cars — Bentleys and Mercedes. Also expensive watches. Ill-gotten gains investigators say came from scores like one NBC 7 reported on in December: A 72-year-old Vietnamese grandmother attacked in broad daylight, across the street from her home on Kenova Street in Mira Mesa. Her necklace, which was an important piece of heirloom jewelry, was taken by two women.

NBC 7 followed up with the grandmother Wednesday about the revelation of the alleged theft ring. She said she recognized one of the women on the suspects list as one of her attackers. She was too afraid to go on camera.

Two years ago it was Chanpasoun Souphy’s 10th birthday. His grandfather Soune took him to the grocery store down the street to pick up a cake. Chanpasoun said his grandfather was approached by a strange man and woman while he was at this water station.

The woman asked Soune for money, but he had none to give. She asked for a hug instead, and that's when she slipped the chain from around his neck and the couple was gone before Soune realized it.

"It was really sad, too, because it was on my birthday and it was them that made my grandpa cry that day. I want them to get revenge for what they did," Chanpasoun said.

“I’ve never seen a grown man cry," Soune's daughter Jennifer Souphy said. "He took his necklace and he was so sad for months about it because it meant something to him.

Pirrello said targeted crimes like these can break the spirit of community elders and make them not want to leave their homes and participate in society.

"They are hunting," he said. "They are looking for the most vulnerable victims they can locate."

Jennifer Souphy explained how the items they're going after are more than just jewelry — they're heirlooms passed down from generations that, in her culture, bring good fortune and health, and ward off evil.

"I’m still frustrated and mad about this whole situation," she said. "We can’t even express or wear the things we want to without somebody trying to take it. “

This week, husband and wife Daniel Miclescu and Simona Paun were sentenced for stealing a Rolex watch, a purse and jewelry from three victims. Meclescu was sentenced to four years in prison and Paun will spend a year in local custody with a four-year term of probation. Both were connected to the alleged theft ring.

At least 10 other suspects tied to the ring are in different phases of the prosecution process, according to the DA's Office. Jennifer Souphy believes that's hardly a drop in the bucket.

"You might have caught 13 and you are still looking for 40 of them, but I’m telling you now. These people are not going to stop," she said.

San Diego police advise taking a page out of your childhood lessons — don’t talk to strangers and don’t walk alone. If you have a phone, take a video or picture of someone approaching you and maybe the vehicle they are driving. Anonymity is their best protection but exposing them is your best defense.

Police say these thefts are underreported. Victims sometimes feel foolish for being tricked out of their belongings and don’t pursue criminal charges.