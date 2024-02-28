Rincon Indian Reservation shooting victim dies in hospital

A man wounded last week in a shooting at Rincon Indian Reservation has died of his injuries, and charges against the suspected gunman have been upgraded to include a murder count, authorities reported Wednesday.

Jason Gillespie, 46, was pronounced dead at a hospital about 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responding to a report of gunfire about 1 p.m. Friday found Gillespie wounded in the 7500 block of Mendoza Road, about a half-mile northeast of Harrah's Resort Southern California, Lt. Joseph Jarjura said.

The suspected shooter, probationer Kyle Del Gregory, 31, was arrested at the scene.

"At this stage of the investigation, the motivation and circumstances of the crime are still under investigation," Jarjura said Wednesday.

Authorities have disclosed no details about the relationship, if any, between the two men.