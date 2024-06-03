Crime and Courts

San Diego Police investigating after body found Sunset Cliffs steps

By NBC 7 Staff

San Diego Fire-Rescue responds after someone reported a body found at the bottom of the steps at Sunset Cliffs.
NBC 7

San Diego Police were called to Sunset Cliffs Monday after someone reported finding a body at the bottom of the stairs on Ladera Street.

The call was received around 9 a.m. near Ladera Street and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard. San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said once officers arrived at the scene they declared the person dead and said no medical aid was needed.

San Diego Police is investigating.

No other details were released.

