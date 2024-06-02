National City family honors teen bicyclist fatally hit by car on way to school

Flowers and candles have been set as a memorial near the J Avenue and E. 18th Street in National City where a tragic crash happened that took the life of a high school senior.

"Edgar was a very enthusiastic, athletic, young man who loved life," Brenda Burciaga, Edgar’s mother said.

This is how Edgar’s mother remembers her son.

She talked to him on Tuesday morning before he rode his bike to school, but she never imagined what would happen.

"Police called me around 10 in the morning to tell me that Edgar had been hit by a car," she said.

When she arrived to the hospital, Edgar was unconscious.

"Doctors told us his pressure was high and he needed to go into surgery," Burciaga said.

Edgar went into surgery and his family was hoping he would recover.

On Wednesday, they celebrated his 18th birthday at the hospital singing happy birthday to him at his bedside.

By Thursday, Edgar’s condition worsened and doctors told his family he was brain dead.

His family said Edgar was bigger than life and he always had a heart for others.

"That's why his father and I decided he was the perfect candidate to donate his organs to those who are in a critical health condition," she said.

Edgar was a son, brother, and a senior at Sweetwater High School in National City. He was expected to graduate next week.

"I feel very proud of him, his life, and everything that he was," said Rutilio de Haro, Edgar’s father.

On Sunday, they plan to dress him in his cap and gown and hold a special ceremony to celebrate the gift of life he’s giving, his birthday and his graduation.

"A group of us will be dressed in white with handkerchiefs and he will be escorted down the hall to the operating room," his mother said.