Reward Offered for Info in Fatal 2016 Shooting: Oceanside Police

It’s been five years since Brandon Keiser was fatally shot in Oceanside, but his case has still not been brought to justice since the gunman remains unknown.

Keiser, 35, was found on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound in front of 410 S. Freeman St. on March 22, 2016. The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. and witnesses told police they heard an argument followed by up to five gunshots.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim died at the scene and the gunman was never found.

Detectives investigated the possibility that the victim and assailant were known to each other. Police added that they do not believe the shooting was a random act.

Today marks the 5th anniversary of the unsolved murder of Brandon Keiser. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Oceanside Police Department or the Crime Stoppers Hot Line at the numbers listed in the flyer. pic.twitter.com/HBdJRe7kog — Oceanside Police (@OceansidePD) March 22, 2021

Oceanside police announced Monday in wake of the fifth anniversary of Keiser’s murder, authorities are once again offering a $1,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information on the gunman’s identity is urged to contact the Oceanside Police Department’s Crimes of Violence Unit at (760) 435-4872. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477 or online.