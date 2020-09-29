Military Aircrafts Down After Making Contact Mid-Air in Thermal Near Salton Sea

Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a military aircraft down in Thermal near the Salton Sea.

A Marine Corps Air Station Yuma spokesperson said a F-35B fighter jet made contact with a KC-130J during an air-to-air refueling operation at around 4 p.m., resulting in the crash of the F-35B.

A spokesperson for Cal Fire Riverside said the agency was sending a full response to Polk Street and Avenue 59 in Thermal, about 25 miles southeast of Palm Springs.

The pilot of the F-35B ejected successfully and is currently being treated, and the KC-130J is on deck near the Thermal Airport, USMC 1stLt Brett Vannier said. All crew members of the KC-130J have been reported safe.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, 1stLt Brett Vannier said.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Department (ICSD) is also responding.