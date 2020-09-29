Military

Military Aircrafts Down After Making Contact Mid-Air in Thermal Near Salton Sea

Greg Bassenian

Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a military aircraft down in Thermal near the Salton Sea.

A Marine Corps Air Station Yuma spokesperson said a F-35B fighter jet made contact with a KC-130J during an air-to-air refueling operation at around 4 p.m., resulting in the crash of the F-35B.

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 conduct flight operations aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Aug 18, 2020.
DVIDS
U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 conduct flight operations aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Aug 18, 2020.

A spokesperson for Cal Fire Riverside said the agency was sending a full response to Polk Street and Avenue 59 in Thermal, about 25 miles southeast of Palm Springs.

The pilot of the F-35B ejected successfully and is currently being treated, and the KC-130J is on deck near the Thermal Airport, USMC 1stLt Brett Vannier said. All crew members of the KC-130J have been reported safe.

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing takes off during Exercise Wolff Pack at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 29, 2020.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, 1stLt Brett Vannier said.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Department (ICSD) is also responding.

This article tagged under:

Military
