Repaired Ocean Beach Pier to reopen ahead of Fourth of July celebrations

Miss looking out onto the expanse of sea at the Ocean Beach Pier? Well, it's back and reopening just in time for the Fourth of July!

After six long months, the City of San Diego will be reopening the Ocean Beach Pier on Saturday, just four days before Independence Day celebrations.

Damage caused by winter storms caused the city to close the pier on Jan. 6. The city decided to wait until after the winter storm season ended before reopening it, officials said.

There will be multiple opportunities for the public to give their input on the pier, NBC 7's Dana Williams reports.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A consultant was also hired to assess damage. In May, it was determined that while storms caused minor damage to the pier's railings and pump station, the pier itself was structurally safe.

Crews repaired the pier's facilities and railings, and will continue working on the pump station for several weeks, which won't impact public access.

Restrooms will remain closed until the pump station repairs are finished, according to the city.

San Diego surfers took on big waves at Ocean Beach.

Saturday's reopening comes one day ahead of the 57th anniversary of the pier's grand opening and in time for Independence Day, the city said.

In a related note, city officials are seeking feedback on the Ocean Beach Pier Renewal project, which is focused on a long-term solution for the pier, including a potential replacement.

A 2018 study determined that the pier "has reached the end of its service life and the city is engaging San Diegans on what they want to see for this landmark in the future," officials said.

NBC 7's Jackie Crea is at OB where the pier is closed due to damaged it received from the storm.

On June 10, the city held a second community workshop on the project. Engineering consultants are using input for several design alternatives on pier replacement. Design alternatives will involve cost, environmental permitting, historical significance, operational usage and sustainability.

The alternatives are expected in the fall, with the preferred design chosen in early 2024, according to the city. A project schedule and cost estimate will be the next step after a design is selected.

The city has $8.4 million in state funding the project, and will pursue other state and federal grants, officials said.