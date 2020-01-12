Chula Vista

Remember Us The Holocaust: New Exhibit Opens at CV Library

The year-long exhibit will host monthly activities with speakers, documentaries, featured books, and other activities

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

The Chula Vista Heritage Museum opened the first Holocaust exhibit in San Diego County called RUTH. It will feature Holocaust survivors who've settled in the South Bay.

RUTH stands for: Remember Us The Holocaust, it’s a year-long exhibit that will host monthly activities with speakers, documentaries, books, and other activities.

Twelve South Bay residents will be featured in the museum including Ruth Sax, a holocaust survivor who devoted time to the community by teaching about the Holocaust to local schools and colleges. She was honored as Woman of the Year in San Diego and inducted into the San Diego Woman’s Hall of Fame.

Sax passed away in December 2018 at the age of 90. Her daughter Sandra Scheller will conduct tours of the exhibit to schools.

The museum is located in the Civic Center Branch Library in Chula Vista.

The museum is free and opens every day during regular library hours.

For more information, click here.

