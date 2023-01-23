regal cinemas

Regal Cinemas Shutting Down 2 San Diego County Movie Theaters

The Escondido and El Cajon theaters are among 39 locations slated to close

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Two of Regal Cinemas’ San Diego County locations will shut down as part of a series of closures nationwide, the company announced Friday.

Say goodbye to the Escondido Stadium 16 and the El Cajon Parkway Plaza Stadium 18 theaters. Both locations will be among 39 Regal Cinemas theaters to close down across the country. The move comes months after parent company Cineworld Group filed for bankruptcy in September.

Closures are slated to begin sometime in February, with a total of seven locations in California closing its doors for good. Other locations closing in the state include:

  • Berkeley 7 – Berkeley
  • Metro Point – Costa Mesa
  • Hemet Cinema 12 – Hemet
  • Sherman Oaks Galleria 16 – Los Angeles
  • Yorba Linda and IMAX – Yorba Linda

