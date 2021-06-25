Red-Hot Loyal SC Wins Again

San Diego Loyal SC started the 2021 season with four straight losses. They might not lose again this year.

The Loyal hit the road and beat Las Vegas Lights FC 2-1 on Friday night, earning a result for a 6th straight match (four wins, two draws). San Diego has leapt into 3rd place in the Pacific Division and in the hunt for not just a playoff spot, but a division title.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Once again it was a pair of San Diego natives who provided the scoring punch. In the 1st half Chula Vista's Alejandro Guido

Vegas tied it in the 2nd half, then made a fatal error. Corey Hertzog took advantage of some careless ball security and drove towards the net. His shot was blocked but Poway's Miguel Berry was there to clean it up, sending the rebound home for the game-winning goal.

The Loyal get a nice, long stretch of home matches, and that's not good news for the rest of USL Championship. San Diego has won all three matches at Torero Stadium. Up next is Oakland Roots on Tuesday, June 29. They have four more games at home but only three will count in the standings.

On Saturday, July 10 they host the Tijuana Xolos of Liga MX in the first of what the clubs hope will be a regular friendly rivalry.