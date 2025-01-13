Red flag warning issued for San Diego County mountains, valleys as Santa Ana winds continue

What to Know A red flag warning and wind advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Monday until at least 6 p.m. Wednesday for inland valleys and mountain areas

San Diego Gas & Electric urges customers to remain prepared for another round of potential shutoffs this week

This is the driest start to a water year, which begins on Oct. 1, ever for Southern California

Dry and windy conditions are in the forecast Monday and through mid-week in San Diego County, with critical fire weather expected for valleys, and coastal mountain slopes, forecasters said.

A red flag warning and wind advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Monday until at least 6 p.m. Wednesday for inland valleys and mountain areas, according to the National Weather Service.

During this time, daytime humidity will drop to or below 20% across the coast, valleys, and mountains, NBC 7's Meteorologist Brooke Martell said. Northeasterly winds will generally be from 20-30 mph with gusts up to 55mph over our usual wind-prone areas (I-8 corridor and east of the I-15).

Yet another round of Santa Ana winds are expected this week with winds picking up Monday. In combination with critically dry vegetation and low humidity, elevated to locally critical fire weather conditions will continue through late Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/lOWj7EHB13 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 12, 2025

San Diego Gas & Electric urges customers to remain prepared for another round of potential shutoffs this week. SDG&E map shows up to 54,937 customers may become impacted.

SDG&E map of potential customers affected by the public safety power shutoffs.

For areas like Alpine, winds will peak from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. while winds over Pine Valley will be strongest from 3 a.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday. The timing of this could change, but it gives you an idea of what we can expect heading into the next 36 hours or so, Martell said.

Coastal San Diego will see mostly sunny weather through the week, with highs in the mid-60s.

Inland valleys should expect some gusty winds leading into Tuesday, with a mix of partly cloudy and sunny conditions coming in by mid-week, and highs ranging from the low 60s to low 70s.

Mountain areas are expected to see sunny and clear conditions through the week, with chances of rain, snow and partly cloudy conditions by the weekend.

"Breezy conditions persist into Sunday afternoon with northeast winds gusting around 25 to 40 mph and humidity falling back to 10% to 15%, maintaining areas of critical fire weather conditions. Winds gusts briefly fall below 35 mph Sunday evening," the NWS said.

On Sunday, downtown San Diego was mostly sunny, with a high near 67 and light wind. The overnight low was expected to be around 43.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf from 2 to 4 feet, water temperature 55 to 57 and west swell from 280 degrees.

Marine forecaster said breezy offshore flow increases Monday afternoon, continuing through Wednesday, with gusts near 15 knots.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Friday.

As we brace for another round of Santa Ana winds, are firefighters here in San Diego ready should danger strike? NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada talked to CalFire to find out.