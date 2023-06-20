Marie Callender's frozen shepherd's pie recalled due to ‘flexible plastic'

Nearly 3,000 pounds of frozen beef shepherd's pie products are being recalled over contamination concerns, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 2,717 pounds of Marie Callender's brand beef shepherd’s pie products after receiving several complaints reporting pieces of clear plastic found in the food.

The recalled products were produced on March 1, 2023 and sold nationwide. The product came in 4.31-pound cases labeled "MC Beef Shepherd’s Pie" with lot code 5006306020, containing six 11.5-ounce carton packages of "Marie Callender’s BEEF SHEPHERD’S PIE” with lot code 5006306020.

It also bears the established number "EST 233" next to the USDA mark of inspection and a "Best By" date of Feb. 24, 2024.

The recall was initiated after several customers reported finding a "clear, flexible plastic" material during preparation.

There have been no reported adverse reactions from consuming the pie. The USDA advised consumers concerned about an injury or illness to contact their healthcare provider.

Customers with the recalled product in their freezer or fridge should immediately throw it away or return it.