Ramona Family Loses Home in Early Morning Fire

A Ramona family is now without their home after an early morning structure fire destroyed their house.

Cal Fire San Diego received a call of the burning home sometime around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and said the house was “fully involved” upon their arrival. The flames spread to three nearby vehicles and scorched them in the process.

The family who resides in the home were out of the structure by the time firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported in connection to the blaze.

Firefighters deemed the house a total loss, Cal Fire said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

NBC 7’s SkyRanger helicopter flew over the home at about 7 a.m. Monday. Aerial footage showed a large, gaping hole from the roof of the house in its center. Vehicles on the property’s driveway were blackened with ash.

It is unclear what sparked the fire. The investigation is ongoing.