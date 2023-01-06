Clairemont Mesa

Rain Brings Slew of New Potholes to San Diego Residents, Again

San Diego's pothole repair crew fixes thousands of holes every year, averaging nine days to patch one pothole

By Joe Little

Man with a rake in the street
Joe Little, NBC 7

Rain brings a lot of good things for a state constantly dealing with a drought. It also brings a slew of potholes.

“They are everywhere right now,” sighed Mario Escalera.

Escalera is part of the City of San Diego’s pothole repair crew. He said he always knows his work will pile up when the rain clouds head to town.

“We always say, ‘Oh boy. Here come the big potholes,'" Escalera said.

The City of San Diego said it had more than 15,000 reports of potholes in 2022.

“We try to go for at least 30 potholes a day,” Escalera said while tackling a pothole on Friday on Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach.

He laughed when asked if rainstorms meant “job security.”

“It’s good for us, but sad for the citizens of this city,” he shrugged.

Escalera said other drivers were the biggest danger of their job. Otherwise, it was the constantly growing “to-do” list that is regularly populated by reports through the city’s Get It Done app.

The City of San Diego said it took crews an average of nine days to patch each pothole in 2022. That was a vast improvement from 2021, when crews averaged 19 days to close a complaint.

