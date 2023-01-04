‘It Would Have Been Heaven if it Wasn't Hell': San Diego Nonprofit Rescues 100+ Dogs, Mostly Doodles, From Breeder in Mexico

A San Diego nonprofit organization rescued more than 100 dogs, mostly doodles, from grave conditions in Mexico.

“It would have been heaven if it wasn’t hell,” said Lauren Botticelli, the executive director of The Animal Pad (TAP), who was part of the rescue operation. “The amount of dogs that were there, just jumping up on you, just wanting affection and attention, it would have been heaven.”

Botticelli told NBC 7 that TAP heard about a breeder in Baja California who was breeding doodle mixes of all kinds — labradoodles, goldendoodles, bernedoodles, aussiedoodles — and keeping a surplus of dogs in unhealthy conditions while selling them to people in San Diego and Orange counties.

That’s when TAP decided to get in touch with the breeder and step in.

“I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t even know we would be welcomed onto the property,” said Botticelli, recalling their first visit to the breeder’s last week on Monday.

Botticelli said the breeder allowed TAP to take the dogs she thought were “ugly” or “weird,” so they quickly scooped up as many as they could – but were determined to return for more.

“We took in, starting, the dogs that she didn’t want anymore, that weren’t moneymakers for her. Either she was done using and breeding [them] or they just weren’t selling for her,” said Botticelli. “So, we took those dogs in and there were certain dogs there that she was telling us she paid $3,500+ for to breed with another dog on her property.”

Then, TAP received notice on Friday that the breeder had been arrested and taken to jail in Mexico. That same night, roughly 15 volunteers went to the property to remove the remainder of the dogs.

“It was like wrangling sheep, it was a huge herd and it was traumatizing for us, it was traumatizing for them,” said Botticelli.

TAP shared videos with NBC 7 of the conditions that show what appears to be dozens of large dogs in enclosed yard spaces, puppies piled up in crates with heat lamps, doodles of all sizes and colors with matted fur, and more. They also said they found puppies that did not survive.

“We cried for the dogs that didn’t make it out of that house, but we cried for the ones that did, too, because we put them in the car and we were like, ‘Gosh, finally, finally they don’t have to deal with that anymore,’” said Botticelli.

The rescue was anything but easy, and the team had to fight to keep their emotions in check until the job was complete.

“To put a leash on a dog, basically lasso a dog, against their will and have them alligator rolling and flopping, and fearful for their lives, I’m sure, and not realizing that this is the best thing that’s ever going to happen to them, is us putting this leash on them,” said Botticelli.

Since TAP posted about the rescue on their social media pages, they have had people in San Diego who bought doodles from the breeder get in touch.

“We’ve had people reach out to us who have bought these dogs, who have issues because probably genetic mutations and things like that they weren’t expecting. We’ve had people reach out to us saying, ‘I bought a full goldendoodle from her and then I did a DNA test and it turns out that he’s 50% poodle and 50% mini-doodle,'” said Botticelli.

While doodles are popular dogs right now, TAP warned potential dog owners to research where their new furry friend may be coming from, and make sure it is responsible.

“A, you don’t really know what you’re getting. B, you don’t really know the conditions,” said Botticelli.

TAP said 111 dogs, in total, were taken from the property. While most of them are in San Diego, a small number remain in Mexico waiting to cross into the U.S. Since the rescue, they have received many applications from potential adopters, but would encourage anyone who may be interested to still apply.

And, Botticelli said, don’t forget they have plenty of other dogs looking for their forever homes, too.