OCEANSIDE

Rail Closures From Oceanside to San Diego in Effect This Weekend

The scheduled closure will happen on Saturday, Feb. 1 through early Monday, Feb. 3

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

train-tracks-generic-railroad-2016
NBC 7

A full rail closure from Oceanside to San Diego will take effect this weekend as SANDAG is completing construction as part of the Mid-Coast Trolley Project.

Once completed, the Mid-Coast Trolley Project will extend UC San Diego blue line trolley service from the Santa Fe Depot in downtown to the University community area.

The scheduled closure will happen on Saturday, Feb. 1 through early Monday, Feb. 3.

Local

Johnson & Johnson 38 mins ago

Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay Nearly $344 Million Judgement For Surgical Mesh Product

rancho santa fe 55 mins ago

New Year Brings Lots of Puppies, Kittens to Local Animal Shelter

The rail closure will affect four rail services including North County Transit District (NCTD), Metrolink, Amtrak, and the freight carrier BNSF.

Regular service is scheduled to resume at 5 a.m. for the morning commute on Monday, Feb. 3. Riders are encouraged to allow for more travel time as trains could be delayed in arriving at the destination.

As part of the Mid-Coast Trolley project, crews will construct retaining walls, identify the location for underground utilities, remove temporary asphalt track crossings and construct permanent track crossings, remove bridge walkway overhangs, install fencing, cable railing, track, communication, and signal conduits, and perform landscaping in select areas.

During all construction, nearby residents and businesses can expect intermittent noise and lights.

Visit GoNCTD.com, Amtrak.com, or MetrolinkTrains.com for alternate route schedules.

This article tagged under:

OCEANSIDERail ClosuresMid-Coast Trolley Project
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us