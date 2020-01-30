Rail Closures From Oceanside to San Diego in Effect This Weekend

A full rail closure from Oceanside to San Diego will take effect this weekend as SANDAG is completing construction as part of the Mid-Coast Trolley Project.

Once completed, the Mid-Coast Trolley Project will extend UC San Diego blue line trolley service from the Santa Fe Depot in downtown to the University community area.

The scheduled closure will happen on Saturday, Feb. 1 through early Monday, Feb. 3.

The rail closure will affect four rail services including North County Transit District (NCTD), Metrolink, Amtrak, and the freight carrier BNSF.

Regular service is scheduled to resume at 5 a.m. for the morning commute on Monday, Feb. 3. Riders are encouraged to allow for more travel time as trains could be delayed in arriving at the destination.

As part of the Mid-Coast Trolley project, crews will construct retaining walls, identify the location for underground utilities, remove temporary asphalt track crossings and construct permanent track crossings, remove bridge walkway overhangs, install fencing, cable railing, track, communication, and signal conduits, and perform landscaping in select areas.

During all construction, nearby residents and businesses can expect intermittent noise and lights.

Visit GoNCTD.com, Amtrak.com, or MetrolinkTrains.com for alternate route schedules.