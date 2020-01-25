Rahm Takes Lead at Torrey Pines

Torrey Pines means an awful lot to Jon Rahm.

Not just because the Spaniard won the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open for his first career PGA Tour win and biggest payday as a professional golfer. That's a distant second on the list of memorable moments in La Jolla.

Rahm proposed on a hike along one of the gorgeous trails along the cliffs in Torrey Pines Preserve. Since then this tournament has been one that he's loved playing in.

Oh, and the course also seems to fit his game pretty well. Rahm fired a bogey-free 7-under 65, the low round of the day, on Saturday to get to 12-under par and take a 1-shot lead to Sunday's final round. Rahm got off to about as good a start as one could imagine.

He chipped in for birdie on 1 then holed out from 111 yards away for eagle on 2. That put Rahm 3-under on his round without even using his putter. One stroke behind him is 36-hole leader Ryan Palmer, who couldn't really get out of neutral and shot a 1-under 71.

A few other major winners figure to be in the mix on Sunday, too. Rory McIlroy is 9-under par while Tiger Woods and Bubba Watson are 7-under. With Woods in contention, even if he's going to have a lot of ground to make up, the galleries at Torrey Pines should be awfully large for the final round.