Rady Children's Hospital Asking Parents to Avoid ER If Possible Amid Surging Respiratory Cases

Rady Children’s Hospital is asking parents to avoid bringing their child to the emergency room if possible due to a surge in respiratory viruses impacting care.

The major pediatric hospital says if your child is experiencing influenza-like symptoms to first seek care at a doctor's office, nurse advice line or head to their website for assistance.

“We want to make sure the families are getting the right care at the right time and at the right place,” said Nicholas Holmes, the Senior Vice President Chief Operating Officer at Rady Children’s Hospital.

Rady Children’s Hospital sent the following message to parents:

"San Diego is experiencing a surge in respiratory viruses which is impacting Rady Children's ability to provide timely care in our emergency department & urgent care centers. Most of these viruses last up to 2 weeks & are treated with Tylenol, increased fluids, & rest. Antibiotics are normally not prescribed for viruses & don't work against them. Vaccinate yourself & your family against the Flu, COVID, & stay home from work & school if sick. Children with severe illness & injuries needing immediate treatment should continue to seek urgent/emergency care. Click here to determine where to go for care."

“A child with difficulty breathing, throwing up uncontrollably, not keeping food down or having a high fever that’s not responsive to Tylenol or Motrin, then that would be a reason to come to the emergency room,” said Holmes.

Rady Children’s Hospital said they’ve had 218 positive RSV cases in the last seven days and 75 kids admitted to the hospital in the past week.

Some parents told NBC 7 they were waiting more than three hours to seek care for their child because their pediatric office could not see them in time.

“It was kind of they couldn’t get us in with her fever being the way it is so we don’t have a choice other than to come,” said parent Eliza Wing.

Health leaders are also asking families to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID and to stay home or stay out of school if sick with symptoms