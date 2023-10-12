Qualcomm to cut 1,000+ jobs in San Diego starting in December

Qualcomm will lay off more than 1,000 employees starting in December, according to state filings.

The Sorrento Valley-based company said it will let go of 1,064 San Diego employees beginning Dec. 13, plus nearly 200 more in Santa Clara, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filings. Impacted employees work at the company's headquarters off Mira Mesa Boulevard and 19 other offices around town.

More than half of the impacted positions are among the engineering ranks. Workers in IT, sales, machine operations, food service, product assembly and other departments were also impacted.

The company had about 51,000 employees as of September 2022, according to its last annual financial filing. The soon-to-be-cut positions represent about 2.5% of that workforce.

No production plants will be closed, the WARN filings said. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, County Supervisor Chair Nora Vargas and San Diego Workforce Partnership President Tony Young were notified of the cuts.