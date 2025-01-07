Public pushes back on proposed National City fuel transfer station

Time is running out for people in National City to tell city leaders how they feel about a project that could have a major impact on the environment.

The BNSF rail line off West 18TH Street could soon include a new biofuel terminal, if Houston-based USD Clean Fuels wins approval from the City of National City.

The proposed facility would run 24/7 and employ 20 staff members. It would also use around 70 trucks each day.

It's the diesel pollution from all those trucks that has the executive director of Environmental Health Coalition in National City worried about the impact on the community.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

“This would be a step backwards; people have high rates of asthma and respiratory issues. So, we don’t want to see more facilities like this in the area," said Jose Franco Garcia, Executive Director of Environmental Health Coalition.

According to the coalition, residents in West National City breathe more diesel-polluted air than 90% of the California.

Because of the air quality, the area has been designated a Portside Environmental Justice neighborhood, leading the state to put emissions-reduction and air-monitoring programs in place.

At the McKinley Apartments just a few hundred feet from the proposed site, residents have mixed emotions.

“As long as they don't bother me, it's all good," said one neighbor.

“My only concern is the kids,” said Veronica Ochoa, mother of five. “They can become like sick with asthmatic conditions."

According to the draft environmental impact report, the facility could help reduce pollution. Renewable fuels like ethanol and renewable diesel will arrive at the facility by train.

Then they’ll be shipped out by truck to area retailers that will be within a 35-mile radius, versus 100 miles right now.

The "California Air Resources Board" sent a letter to National City leaders saying it could help reduce pollution and greenhouse gasses so the state can reach its carbon neutrality goals.

The letter also said they’re "concerned about the potential for the project to increase heavy-duty truck and locomotive trips in the nearby … community, resulting in an increase in localized health impacts."

They're health impacts some worry could affect Kimball Elementary School which is less than a half mile from the proposed site.

“Don’t think of this thing on its own but think of the cumulative impact to an already polluted area with people having health impacts," explained Franco Garcia.

NBC 7 reached out to the fuel company and the councilmember for comment, but we’re still waiting to hear back.

If you want to have your opinion hear, you have until Jan. 29 to write into the planning department. You can also speak in person during a meeting on May 23 at the National City Library.