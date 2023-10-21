Since the Israel-Hamas War began, more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Israel. That includes more than 4,300 in Gaza.

In San Diego, pro-Palestinian supporters took to the streets of downtown to call for a cease-fire and for U.S. leaders to take action.

“Free, free Palestine. Long live Palestine,” protestors chanted with posters and flags in hand.

“Israel, Israel you shall see, by the millions, we’ll return,” more yelled.

Hundreds organized by the San Diego Coalition for Palestine called on Congress to stop sending aid to Israel.

“We’re continuing to fight so that our communities are not being murdered on a daily basis. That the genocide in Gaza and Palestine stops and that the United States stops funding the genocide happening on the ground,” a protestor named Yasmeen said.

The demonstration came amid escalating tensions in the region since war was declared two weeks ago.



More than 200 trucks carrying 3,000 tons of aid have been waiting to reach the besieged territory. On Saturday, the border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened to allow 20 trucks into the area. The opening comes after President Joe Biden visited the region. However, protestors say more help is needed.

“We must demand for at least, at least, 100-plus aid to go in and we must demand that the borders are open so aid continues to come in every single day,” Yasmeen said.



Hind Sulaiman, from Jordan, came to the protest to show her solidarity with Palestinians.

“We are not asking to push anybody out – no, we are only asking to take our right and our right is to live in peace,” Sulaiman said.

Sunday there were no Israeli counter-protestors present at the event.