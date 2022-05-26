Manchester City

Premier League Trophy Is Coming To San Diego

The world famous Premier League trophy will be in Del Mar and Oceanside this weekend as part of the Nexen Manchester City Cup youth soccer tournament.

Fernandinho del Manchester City se prepara para levantar el trofeo de la Premier League con sus compañeros de equipo Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker, Phil Foden y Kevin De Bruyne durante el partido de la Premier League entre el Manchester City y el Aston Villa en el Etihad Stadium el 22 de mayo de 2022 en Manchester. , Inglaterra.
Getty Images

It will be trophy time in San Diego this weekend.

Not just any trophy, but the world famous soccer trophy that is awarded to Premier League champions.

Recently crowned English Premier League champions Manchester City recently won the cup and has committed to showcasing it in San Diego this Memorial Day weekend.

Manchester City and Surf Cup Sports are teaming up for the sixth year of the internationally respected youth soccer tournament, the Nexen Manchester City Cup.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More than 9,000 elite soccer players ages 8-19 will take part in the highly successful event at SoCal Sports complex in Oceanside and the Surf soccer fields in Del Mar.

Players and fans in attendance will have a chance to see the Premier League trophy in person. The trophy will be on display one day during the tournament in Oceanside and one day in Del Mar. People can get a look at the trophy, pose for a picture with the trophy and get close to an iconic piece of international soccer history.

Jason Wilcox, Manchester City Academy Director, said: “We’re delighted to be able to work with Surf Cup Sports to bring the Nexen Manchester City Cup back for the sixth year and host the Super Groups again for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic. The tournament provides young players across a wide range of ages a real opportunity to demonstrate their skills in a top football environment.”

Local

San Diego International Airport 20 hours ago

San Diego Travelers Warned to Brace for Major Changes at Airport's Terminal 1

Scam Alert 19 hours ago

Looking for Baby Formula on Social Media? Watch out for Fake Websites

Brian Enge, Surf Cup Sports CEO, continued: “We are thrilled to be hosting our sixth Nexen Manchester City Cup this Memorial Day weekend! This is the only tournament in the US that brings international elite competition together for us to see the future of soccer. We love seeing the stars of tomorrow play right here in San Diego!”

This article tagged under:

Manchester Citymanchester cupPremier Leguesan diego surf soccer
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us