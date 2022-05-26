Premier League Trophy Is Coming To San Diego

It will be trophy time in San Diego this weekend.

Not just any trophy, but the world famous soccer trophy that is awarded to Premier League champions.

Recently crowned English Premier League champions Manchester City recently won the cup and has committed to showcasing it in San Diego this Memorial Day weekend.

Manchester City and Surf Cup Sports are teaming up for the sixth year of the internationally respected youth soccer tournament, the Nexen Manchester City Cup.

More than 9,000 elite soccer players ages 8-19 will take part in the highly successful event at SoCal Sports complex in Oceanside and the Surf soccer fields in Del Mar.

Players and fans in attendance will have a chance to see the Premier League trophy in person. The trophy will be on display one day during the tournament in Oceanside and one day in Del Mar. People can get a look at the trophy, pose for a picture with the trophy and get close to an iconic piece of international soccer history.

Jason Wilcox, Manchester City Academy Director, said: “We’re delighted to be able to work with Surf Cup Sports to bring the Nexen Manchester City Cup back for the sixth year and host the Super Groups again for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic. The tournament provides young players across a wide range of ages a real opportunity to demonstrate their skills in a top football environment.”

Brian Enge, Surf Cup Sports CEO, continued: “We are thrilled to be hosting our sixth Nexen Manchester City Cup this Memorial Day weekend! This is the only tournament in the US that brings international elite competition together for us to see the future of soccer. We love seeing the stars of tomorrow play right here in San Diego!”