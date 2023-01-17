Pregnant Woman Struck by San Diego City Truck in Mission Bay Parking Lot

A pregnant woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday after being struck by a City of San Diego work vehicle in a parking lot, police said.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of East Mission Bay Drive at 5:22 a.m. and found the woman had suffered minor scrapes and bruises, according to police. She had been walking in a parking lot prior to being hit.

It was unclear what led to the collision. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene while police investigated, according to the department.