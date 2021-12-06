Pregnant Woman on Life Support Following San Diego Crash

A pregnant teenager is on life support after a driver ran a red light and crashed in Grant Hill, police said Monday.

San Diego police said a driver of a Honda Civic ran a red light near 28th Street and Imperial Avenue and broadsided a Chevy pickup around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Inside the Honda was a pregnant 18-year-old woman, who became unconscious following the crash and did not wake up, according to SDPD officer John Buttle.

The woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition and placed on life support, SDPD said. Her injuries were not disclosed.

The drivers of the pickup and car were also injured. The driver of the Honda Civic was transported to the hospital suffering chest pain and the driver of the truck complained of shoulder pain.

No other information was released.