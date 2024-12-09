Power shutoffs possible for SDG&E customers this week due to wildfire risk

The San Diego Gas & Electric Company has announced that about 115,000 customers might have to turn off their power this week to reduce wildfire risk due to extreme fire weather conditions.

Public Safety Power Shutoffs could go into effect from at least 10 a.m. Monday to early Wednesday after a red flag warning was issued by the National Weather Service, with Santa Ana winds expected to kick up this week.

Customers who are at risk of a shutoff were notified Saturday. Once weather conditions improve, crews will restore any power outages as quickly as possible, according to officials.

SDG&E has activated its Emergency Operations Center to monitor conditions 24/7, with personnel, pre-staged materials and equipment ready for response. When Community Resource Centers are activated for impacted areas, customers will be notified.

The utility advised that personal emergency plans should be used to keep family, pets and livestock safe. Officials also urged the public to report downed power lines by calling 911 or SGD&E's call center at 800-411-7343.

Additional information about unplanned power outages can be found at sdge.com/outage.